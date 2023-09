Microfinance, other interventions possible for rice traders: DSWD

Watch more on iWantTFC

Courtesy TeleRadyo Serbisyo

The Department of Social Welfare and Development on Friday hinted at more interventions to help local grain retailers affected by President Ferdinand Marcos Jnr's order for a price cap on rice.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. earlier approved the recommendation to impose mandated price ceilings on rice in the entire country following an alarming increase in its retail prices in the market.

The DSWD has said the department could give up to P15,000 financial aid per retailer affected by the price cap as early as mid-September.

The Grain Retailers Confederation of the Philippines, however, said the financial aid is too small and would only cover losses of rice retailers for 2-3 days.

"I am sure mayroon pang ibang programa ang gobyerno. Nung isang araw, nabanggit niyo, 'yung [Department of Trade and Industry] mayroon din silang programa that can do microfinance. Alam ko kasama 'yan sa mix ng mga interventions na pwede nating gamitin," DSWD Secretary Rex Gatchalian said in a TeleRadyo Serbisyo interview.

"I don't want to preempt any decision...One thing I can say, alam natin na ang ating Pangulo ay nakikinig at alam niya ang pinagdaraanan ng ating small rice retailers. Nauunawaan niya 'yun so I won't be surprised kung meron pa siyang ibang instructions kapagka kailangan pa."

Gatchalian said the DSWD is still waiting for the DTI list of retailers that will receive the government financial aid.

UP School of Economics assistant professor JC Punongbayan earlier warned the implementation of a price ceiling will eventually lead to a shortage of rice in the country as demand goes up, while supply comes down.