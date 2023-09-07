Home > News Bilibid inmate reveals 'lax' situation in maximum security prison ABS-CBN News Posted at Sep 08 2023 01:20 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC A recaptured escapee of the Philippine state penitentiary reveals why the facility's maximum security compound doesn't live up to its name. The inmate and prison officials told a Senate panel of the lax situation in the New Bilibid Prison. Report from Arra Perez.—The World Tonight, ANC, Sept. 7, 2023 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber The World Tonight, ANC Read More: New Bilibid Prison Philippine state penitentiary maximum security compound Senate /video/news/09/08/23/asean-members-support-ph-position-on-south-china-sea-tensions/video/news/09/08/23/mother-of-missing-activist-pleads-for-daughters-return/video/business/09/08/23/dof-official-allegedly-asked-to-resign-for-not-supporting-price-cap-order/video/news/09/08/23/bus-sumalpok-sa-isang-ambulansiya-sa-edsa-carousel/news/09/07/23/defense-chief-to-review-ph-us-bilateral-defense-guidelines