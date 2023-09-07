Home  >  News

Bilibid inmate reveals 'lax' situation in maximum security prison

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 08 2023 01:20 AM

A recaptured escapee of the Philippine state penitentiary reveals why the facility's maximum security compound doesn't live up to its name. The inmate and prison officials told a Senate panel of the lax situation in the New Bilibid Prison. Report from Arra Perez.—The World Tonight, ANC, Sept. 7, 2023
