Home > News ASEAN members support PH position on South China Sea tensions ABS-CBN News Posted at Sep 08 2023 01:17 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC The ASEAN summit wraps up in Indonesia with member countries expressing support for the Philippines' position in addressing tensions in the South China Sea. Details from Katrina Domingo.—The World Tonight, ANC, Sept. 7, 2023 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber The World Tonight, ANC Read More: ASEAN ASEAN summit South China Sea /video/news/09/08/23/bilibid-inmate-reveals-lax-situation-in-maximum-security-prison/video/news/09/08/23/mother-of-missing-activist-pleads-for-daughters-return/video/business/09/08/23/dof-official-allegedly-asked-to-resign-for-not-supporting-price-cap-order/video/news/09/08/23/bus-sumalpok-sa-isang-ambulansiya-sa-edsa-carousel/news/09/07/23/defense-chief-to-review-ph-us-bilateral-defense-guidelines