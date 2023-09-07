Home  >  News

ASEAN members support PH position on South China Sea tensions

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 08 2023 01:17 AM

The ASEAN summit wraps up in Indonesia with member countries expressing support for the Philippines' position in addressing tensions in the South China Sea. Details from Katrina Domingo.—The World Tonight, ANC, Sept. 7, 2023
