39 barangay, SK bets risk disqualification for premature campaigning

The Commission on Elections has issued show cause orders to 39 barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan candidates who are at risk of disqualification for premature campaigning.

Comelec Chairman George Garcia said the poll body issued 9 show cause orders on Thursday and another 30 on Friday.

"Ipaliwanag nila ang sarili nila dahil 'yun po ang magiging basehan namin para ma file-an namin ng disqualification at mag file kami ng kaso ng election offense na may parusang 1 hanggang 6 na ton na pagkakakulong," he said in a TeleRadyo Serbisyo interview.

The Comelec chief said the 39 candidates are separate from the 128 petitions for disqualification submitted to Comelec after the period of filing of certificates of candidacy.

"Walang complainants. Ito ay nakita ng commission sa social media...Sa sobrang dami nakikita sa social media at mga nare-report sa amin kahit sa text, 'yan po ay aming iisa-isahin sa mga susunod na mga araw," he added.

Garcia said Comelec will seek to issue a decision on the disqualification petitions before the October 30, 2023 polls.

He also described as a gray area campaign materials posted by supporters of candidates on their social media pages.

The Comelec chief also described as a form of vote-buying the giving away of ballpens, ballers, fans and t-shirts during the actual campaign, saying the monetary value of these items are sometimes not assessed properly.

"Mas magandang manligaw sa ating mga kababayan na hindi niyo kailangang magbigay," he said.