IATF recommends easing outdoor face mask rule

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 08 2022 12:41 AM

The Philippine government is considering shifting to voluntary use of face masks outdoors by the end of the year. Health officials said increasing the number of boostered individuals will be crucial to relaxing face mask rules. - The World Tonight, ANC, September 7, 2022