Senate orders arrest of former Duterte adviser Michael Yang

Posted at Sep 08 2021 01:25 AM

A former adviser of President Rodrigo Duterte was ordered arrested by the Senate. Michael Yang had snubbed a Senate hearing looking into allegations linking him to the questionable government purchase of pandemic supplies. Katrina Domingo reports. - The World Tonight, ANC, September 7, 2021
