Home  >  News

PH COVID cases go under 20K for first time in 5 days, but analyst says infections not really decreasing

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 08 2021 01:34 AM

Watch more on iWantTFC

New COVID-19 cases in the Philippines fell below 20,000 for the first time in 5 days. But a data analyst believes infections are not actually decreasing. Raphael Bosano reports. - The World Tonight, ANC, September 7, 2021
Read More:  COVID-19   Philippines   COVID-19 cases   new COVID-19 cases   Philippines COVID-19 cases  