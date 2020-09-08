Home  >  News

TV Patrol

Report para sa reporma sa PhilHealth pinagtibay ng Senado

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 08 2020 08:56 PM

Watch also in iWant or TFC.tv

Pinagtibay na ng Senado ang Committee of the Whole report na nagsusulong ng mga reporma sa PhilHealth. Dismayado naman ang ilang senador sa pagkontra ni Pangulong Duterte sa rekomendasyong magbitiw na si Health Secretary Francisco Duque. Nagpa-Patrol, Sherrie Ann Torres. TV Patrol, Martes, 8 Setyembre 2020

Bisitahin ang Patrol.PH para sa iba pang mga balita.
Read More:  PatrolPH   Tagalog news   Senado   PhilHealth   PhilHealth reform   PhilHealth corruption   Senate Committee of the Whole   Francisco Duque III   Rodrigo Duterte   Tito Sotto   Bong Go   Risa Hontiveros   TV Patrol   Sherrie Ann Torres  