Pemberton lawyer hopes client will be released this week

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 08 2020 10:20 PM

The lawyer for Joseph Scott Pemberton hopes her client will be released by the end of the week. The Bureau of Corrections said the release process will kick off once they receive the official copy of the absolute pardon from Malacañang. - The World Tonight, ANC, September 8, 2020
 
