Home  >  News

TV Patrol

Ilang taga-Bacolod nagulat sa pagpapatupad ng MECQ

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 08 2020 08:20 PM

Watch also in iWant or TFC.tv

Ikinagulat ng ilang residente ng Bacolod ang pagpapatupad ng modified enhanced community quarantine ngayong Martes sa lungsod. Ayon mismo sa alkalde, sa Miyerkoles pa sana pag-uusapan ang gagawing hakbang ng lokal na pamahalaan. Nagpa-Patrol, Romeo Subaldo. TV Patrol, Martes, 8 Setyembre 2020

Bisitahin ang Patrol.PH para sa iba pang mga balita.
Read More:  PatrolPH   Tagalog news   rehiyon   Bacolod   modified enhanced community quarantine   IATF   Evelio Leonardia   Lanao del Sur   COVID-19 pandemic   coronavirus pandemic   COVID-19   TV Patrol   Romeo Subaldo  