Duterte backs Duque over PhilHealth controversy

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 08 2020 10:15 PM

President Rodrigo Duterte throws his support behind Secretary Francisco Duque III, even as senators find the embattled health chief liable for the PhilHealth mess. - The World Tonight, ANC, September 8, 2020
