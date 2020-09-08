Home  >  News

Criminal law expert says pardon for Pemberton a setback for human rights in PH

Posted at Sep 08 2020 10:10 PM

Surprise and condemnation over President Rodrigo Duterte's decision to grant absolute pardon to convicted killer, US Marine Joseph Scott Pemberton. 

A criminal law expert believes the president's action is a huge blow to human rights and the LGBT community. - The World Tonight, ANC, September 8, 2020
