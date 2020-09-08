Home  >  News

After Pemberton's pardon, group asks same treatment for elderly, sick inmates

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 08 2020 10:26 PM

For some senators, nothing can be done with President Rodrigo Duterte's move to grant absolute pardon to a convicted foreigner. But at least one group is appealing to the president to give the same treatment to sick and elderly prisoners. - The World Tonight, ANC, September 8, 2020
 
