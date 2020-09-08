Home  >  News

16 groups issue position letter opposing Manila Bay dolomite dumping

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 08 2020 10:31 PM

Local environmental groups said the government's move to dump crushed dolomite on Manila Bay as part of a beautification program allegedly violated at least 5 laws. One group also believes the City of Manila could be held liable for the project. - The World Tonight, ANC, September 8, 2020
 
