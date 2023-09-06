Home > News Specialty hospitals face budget cuts amid lower DOH budget for 2024 ABS-CBN News Posted at Sep 07 2023 12:22 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Philippine specialty hospitals stand to get less funding in 2024 as the health department's proposed budget is three percent lower than its current allocation. - The World Tonight, ANC, September 6, 2023 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight, ANC promo Read More: ANC The World Tonight DOH Department of Health 2024 budget proposed 2024 budget /video/news/09/07/23/marcos-hits-coercive-activities-in-south-china-sea-at-asean-summit/news/09/06/23/villar-confident-big-fishes-will-be-jailed-under-proposed-legislation/sports/09/06/23/volleyball-csb-sweeps-mapua-to-fuel-v-league-semis-bid/news/09/06/23/asean-flags-serious-incidents-in-south-china-sea/video/business/09/06/23/fintech-firms-urged-to-widen-user-base