Specialty hospitals face budget cuts amid lower DOH budget for 2024

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 07 2023 12:22 AM

Philippine specialty hospitals stand to get less funding in 2024 as the health department's proposed budget is three percent lower than its current allocation. - The World Tonight, ANC, September 6, 2023
