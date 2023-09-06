Home  >  News

Senators push for review of SIM registration system after flaws flagged by NBI

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 07 2023 12:28 AM

Watch more on iWantTFC

Philippine senators criticized flaws in the country's mandatory SIM registration process.

They note how the system was apparently fooled in one instance with the submission of an unusual ID. - The World Tonight, ANC, September 6, 2023
Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   SIM registration   Senate   SIM Registration Law  