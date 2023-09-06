Home  >  News

Oriental Mindoro residents affected by oil spill begin receiving compensation

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 07 2023 12:32 AM

An international fund released compensation for an oil spill that damaged coastal communities in the Philippine province of Oriental Mindoro.

The provincial government is preparing to file criminal charges against the shipping company that has been blamed for the disaster. - The World Tonight, ANC, September 6, 2023
