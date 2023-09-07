Home  >  News

Marcos nakipagpulong sa ibang ASEAN leaders ukol sa bigas, West PH Sea

Posted at Sep 07 2023 09:24 PM

Bago umuwi sa Pilipinas mula sa ASEAN Summit sa Indonesia, dumalo muna si Pangulong Ferdinand Marcos Jr. sa mga pulong kasama ang mga lider ng ilang bansa, kung saan tinalakay ang isyu sa supply ng bigas at West Philippine Sea. Nagpa-Patrol, Katrina Domingo. TV Patrol, Huwebes, 7 Setyembre 2023

