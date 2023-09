Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA — Former Senate President Franklin Drilon on Thursday urged the government to impose additional safeguards to prevent the misuse of confidential funds.

"We should adopt policies to prevent further abuse of this privilege," Drilon said on ANC's "Headstart."

"The allocation of confidential and intelligence funds is one of the most abused items because you can liquidate through [a] closed-envelope system," he added.

Drilon suggested that no confidential and intelligence funds should be released until a report is submitted "on a quarterly basis" to an oversight committee in Congress.

The Marcos administration is seeking around P10 billion in confidential and intelligence funds for 2024.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Drilon argued that only civilian agencies engaged in intelligence gathering should be given confidential funds, such as the National Bureau of Investigation.

He said that "users" of the intelligence, like the Department of Education, should not be entitled to confidential funds, which are subjected to limited scrutiny by state auditors.

"As we go on over the years, there will be increases in the confidential and intelligence funds budget... something we should take seriously before it goes out of hand," he said.