Watch more on iWantTFC

Does the President need emergency powers to go after rice hoarders?

According to Marikina 2nd District Rep. Stella Quimbo, the Philippines is facing several challenges on the issue of rice including an export ban in India, the El Nino phenomenon, typhoons and hoarding.

"May bigas, nag di-disappearing act...Ang hirap labanan ng hoarders dahil andami nilang warehouse," she said.

Under House Bill 9030, hoarders will face a minimum of 10 years to a maximum of 30 years jail time as well as a minimum of P1 million to a maximum P100,000 million in fines.

Quimbo said the fines are based on the Philippine Competition Act, noting that hoarding "is a form of cartel."

