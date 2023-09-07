Watch more on iWantTFC

Philippine authorities are eyeing a new law that will go after scammers on Viber, Telegram, WhatsApp and similar freeware applications.

National Telecommunications Commission Deputy Commissioner Jon Paulo Salvahan said organized syndicates have become very crafty and changed their scams following the passage of the SIM Registration Act. Over 118 million SIMs were registered this year.

"Lumilipat na nga daw po 'yung mga organized scammers sa mga over-the-top services [tulad ng] Viber, Telegram o WhatsApp. 'Yan din ang pinag-usapan sa Senado noong September 5, na maaaring magpasa ng batas para ma-include na po 'yung mga registration sa ganyang mga klase na over-the-top services," he said in a TeleRadyo Serbisyo interview.

The National Bureau of Investigation earlier warned that SIM cards may be registered even with a fake ID, including one bearing a monkey's face.

Salvahan noted that under the SIM registration IRR, telcos must provide processes to verify the data or information provided to them.

A telco official earlier said the SIM registration law would be easier to implement if all Filipinos already completed their application for a national ID.