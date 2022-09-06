Watch more News on iWantTFC

Text scammers may have gotten the names of subscribers from payment and messaging apps, an official of the National Privacy Commission said.

According to Atty. Leandro Angelo Aguirre, Deputy Privacy Commissioner of NPC, results of their initial investigation showed that names used in payment or messaging apps are also being used in targeted smishing.

"Hindi sa mga data aggregators malamang nanggagaling ‘yang mga targeted smishing na ‘yan," he told Teleradyo Tuesday.

(We believe the targeted smishing does not come from data aggregators.)

"Sa nakikita namin, based sa mga reports na nakukuha ng aming Complaints and Investigation Division, ‘yung pattern na nakikita nila, ‘yung pangalan, ‘yung format nung pangalan, ito ‘yung tumutugma sa mga pangalan ng data subjects na nakarehistro sa mga popular payment applications, mobile wallets or messaging applications," Aguirre added.

(Based on the reports received by the Complaints and Investigation Division, the format of the names are similar to the names registered in popular payment applications, mobile wallets or messaging applications.)

Aguirre said they have yet to identify whether the data scraping is being done manually or in an automated way.

"Malamang data scraping ‘yung nangyayari, either manual or automated way to get the information coming from these different applications," he said.

(Most likely that is data scraping, eitheri manual or in an automated way to to get the information coming from these different applications.)

While the NPC continues its investigation, Aguirre said they have already coordinated with the major telcos to get more information about this issue.

"We are coordinating with the different telecommunication companies to figure out ano ba ‘tong mga ‘to, postpaid ba ‘to, prepaid ba ‘to, papaano ipinapadala itong mga ito," he said.

(We are coordinating with the different telecommunication companies to figure out what these are, are these postpaid numbers, prepaid numbers, how are they sending out the messages.)

"Phone to phone transmissions ang nakikita natin, using regular networks ng mga telcos," Aguirre added.

(We are seeing phone to phone transmissions using regular telco networks.)

Aguirre also reminded the public to avoid clicking on links received through messages from unknown numbers.

"Una po, ‘wag po nating i-click ang kahit ano pong links na ‘yan. Kung wala po tayong ineexpect na links sa kaibigan natin, o wala tayong transaction sa bangko o sa kahit anong kumpanya, kumbaga, that would make us think na may link tayong dapat matanggap, ‘wag natin i-click ‘yang mga link na ‘yan," he said.

(First, do not click on any of the links. If we do not expect any links from our friends or we do not have any transactions from banks or companies, that would make us think that we should receive a link, then do not click on those links.)