Inhalable vaccine can give protection vs. COVID-19: expert

MANILA – The new inhalable COVID-19 vaccine developed by China-based CanSino Biologics has the potential to be of great help to Filipinos, the head of the Philippines’ vaccine expert panel said Wednesday.

Dr. Nina Gloriani, however, noted that the vaccine manufacturer, CanSino Biologics, has yet to file for an emergency use authorization (EUA) with the Philippine Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

“Wala, kailangan nilang mag-submit ng application, so wala pa, hindi pa yan pumapasok, as far as I know from FDA,” she said.

(There is no application yet with the FDA, as far as I know.)

“But it has its potentials, kasi nga, imbis na iinjectionan natin, mas mabuti na ang delivery nung vaccine ay through the nose o sa mouth…kung saan doon sa normal na pagpasok ng virus ay yun yung nangyayari sa natural infection. So mi-mimic niya, imitate niya, yung ganoong pagpasok ng virus.”

(But it has its potentials, because instead of an injection, it's better that the vaccine delivery is through the nose or mouth...that's how the virus enters the body in a natural infection. So it mimics, imitates the way the vaccine enters the body.)

Gloriani noted that the inhalable vaccine seems to be effective in protecting its users against COVID-19. It is also safe to use, she said.

“So largely booster itong bibigay nila na inhalable ‘no…bibigyan nila 2 doses, primary yun, binigyan ng isang booster nito at nakita nila na kumparado sa pare-pareho na injectable, tatlong injectable vs. 2 injectable + 1 booster ay actually mas maganda ang resulta doon sa itong inhalable na booster, mas maataas at maganda din ang kanyang performance, ang proteksyon sa omicron variant,” she explained.

(The inhalabale vaccine is a booster...a study compared persons given 2 doses of the inactivated vaccine plus the inahalable booster, and persons who received three jabs. Those who who got the inhalable vaccine had better protection against the omicron variant.)

She added, however, that more studies will need to be done to see if the inhalable vaccine can be used by people with asthma.

“Merong data yan…na actually medyo hindi advisable sa may mga asthma, kasi baka mag-mist, mag-trigger ng hyperreactivity, but of course kailangan pag-aralan yun,” she said.

(Initial data show that this is not advisable for those with asthma because it might trigger hyperreactivity, but this will be studied further.)

--TeleRadyo, 7 September 2022

