Higit 100 eskuwelahan ang napili para sa pilot testing ng face-to-face classes. Iprinisenta ng Department of Education at Department of Health ang kanilang joint guidelines kay Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte para tiyaking balanse ang edukasyon at kalusugan sa gitna ng banta ng pandemya. Hati naman ang opinyon ng mga magulang ukol dito. Nagpa-Patrol, Arra Perez. TV Patrol, Martes, 07 Setyembre 2021