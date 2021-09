Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA - Metro Manila will be placed under general community quarantine with heightened restrictions as cities' quarantine status will depend on their alert level, the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority said Tuesday.

The Department of Health will determine a city's alert level based on 3 factors: hospital care utilization rate, level of cases or infection, and the type of variant present in the area, said MMDA chairman Benhur Abalos.

"I would like to clarify it’s not actually GCQ, it’s GCQ with heightened restrictions and primarily this concept was done because 3 sectors are always affected in GCQ," he told ANC's Headstart.

"I would like to correct the misimpression made that luluwagan daw, it’s not true because it would depend on the alert level on the 8th."

The said sectors are crowded areas such as churches, conferences; businesses involved in close personal contact such as spas, barbershops; and closed spaces like restaurants and gyms, Abalos said.

"It’s is a more flexible, friendlier policy on their part so they could be easily opened with this kind of system," he said.