Granular lockdowns dapat sabayan ng testing, tracing: eksperto

Posted at Sep 07 2021 09:42 PM

Iginiit ng mga eksperto na dapat sabayan ang mga ipinapatupad na granular lockdown ng iba pang mahahalagang hakbang para matugunan ang pandemya, at dapat targetin muna ang pag-plateau ng curve ng COVID-19 cases. Pero sa kabila ng patuloy na pagtaas ng bilang ng mga nagkakaroon ng COVID-19 sa bansa ay may nakikita namang pagbuti sa sitwasyon sa Visayas. Nagpa-Patrol, Raphael Bosano. TV Patrol, Martes, 7 Setyembre 2021. 

