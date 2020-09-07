Quarantine violation proof from social media must be legally obtained: privacy body

MANILA - Evidence of quarantine violations found on social media must be obtained legally, the National Privacy Commission said Monday.

The Joint Task Force COVID Shield earlier ordered all police commanders to monitor social media for violations of quarantine protocols, which include drinking sessions and other forms of celebrations.

Policemen may use social media to look for possible violations of quarantine protocols but they must recognize the public's data privacy rights, according to NPC commissioner Raymund Liboro.

"Yung leads or ebidensiyang makukuha sa social media must be legally obtained," he told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

(The leads or evidence the police get from social media must be legally obtained.)

"Itong ating law enforcers ay kailangan gumamit ng technique na hindi naman nanghihimasok."

(Our law enforcers must use techniques that are non-invasive.)

Liboro urged the task force to explain its method of monitoring social media posts to allay the public's fears of mass and indiscriminate surveillance.

"Aware dapat ang lahat at trained ang law enforcers na gagamit nito para maprotektahan ang karapatan ng mga mamamayan. At the end of the day, kung mawawala din ng tiwala ang mga mamamayan sa kanila, 'yan ay bagay na hindi makakatulong sa ating kapulisan," he said.

(Everyone should be aware and the law enforcers who will use this should be trained in order to protect the public's rights. At the end of the day, if the public's trust is lost, it will not help the police.)

"Itong paggamit ng social media ay maraming buting pwedeng gawin pero iyong kalabisan yun din ang ating pagmamatiyagan."

(Using social media can result in good things but we must look out for abuses.)

The police will focus on complaints sent to them online and viral posts showing quarantine violations as it lacks manpower to scour millions of social media accounts, according to Lt. Gen. Guillermo Eleazar, chief of Joint Task Force COVID-19 Shield.