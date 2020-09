Police can check viral posts for quarantine violations - IBP

Watch also in iWant or TFC.tv

Police have the power to check viral posts for quarantine violations, the Integrated Bar of the Philippines said Monday.

Viral posts are in the public domain and can be likened to an ad in a newspaper, said IBP president Domingo Egon Cayosa.

“Kahit sino po, nakikita niya, at hindi naman bawal na titingnan din iyan ng mga law enforcement agency,” he told ABS-CBN’s TeleRadyo.

(Anyone can see that and it's not prohibited for the law enforcement agencies to check that.)



TeleRadyo, Sept. 7, 2020