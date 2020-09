Pemberton's camp surprised by absolute pardon from Duterte

Watch also in iWant or TFC.tv

President Rodrigo Duterte granted absolute pardon to convicted killer, US Marine Joseph Scott Pemberton, a move slammed by critics as shameless mockery of justice and puppetry to US imperialism.

Pemberton's camp rejoiced at the president's decision, but they admit they were also surprised by it.

For one senator, the pardon for Pemberton is a diversionary tactic meant to drive attention away from the government's alleged failing COVID-19 response. - The World Tonight, ANC, September 7, 2020