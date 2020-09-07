Keep guard up even as coronavirus curve flattens, UP expert tells public

Filipinos should continue following health protocols against the coronavirus pandemic to sustain the flattening of its infection curve in the capital, a member of an interdisciplinary research group from the University of the Philippines (UP) said Monday.

The virus reproduction rate in Metro Manila and neighboring Calabarzon region is estimated at 0.95, below the threshold of "1", indicating it will eventually peter out, Dr. Guido David of the UP OCTA Research Team said over the weekend.

The capital region still tallies more than 1,000 new cases daily and it may take months before infections are brought down to a "very manageable level," he told ANC.

"We have to remind people that this is just the start of the descent. Kumbaga, umakyat tayo ng mountain. Nasa tuktok tayo, pababa na tayo. But it doesn’t mean we can relax now kaki mataas pa rin tayo sa bundok," said David.

(It's as if we climbed a mountain, reach the top and are now on our way down. But it doesn’t mean we can relax because we are still high up the mountain.)

"Let’s not get overly excited about the flattening of the curve. It’s still a long way to go... Let’s continue what we are doing now so we can maybe have a nice Christmas," added the mathematics professor.

ANC, Sept. 7, 2020