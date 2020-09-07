Home  >  News

Expert says NCR, Calabarzon show flattening of COVID-19 curve

ABS-CBN News

Sep 07 2020

The Philippines logged its lowest COVID-19 tally since mid-July. While these are indicators that show the country is flattening the pandemic curve, a researcher said the Philippines is still not out of the woods just yet. - The World Tonight, ANC, September 7, 2020
