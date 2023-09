Watch more on iWantTFC

It's going to be fair weather ahead for the next 3 days, according to weather bureau PAGASA, with the exit of Tropical Depression Ineng from the Philippine area of responsibility.

PAGASA weather forecaster Lorie dela Cruz said the southwest monsoon will bring light to moderate rains in Ilocos, Batanes, Babuyan Islands, Apayao, Zambales and Bataan.

Metro Manila will experience cloudy widespread rains in the next few days.