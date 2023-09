Watch more on iWantTFC

Sen. Francis Tolentino said individuals registering more than one SIM under their name should be imposed with a SIM registration fee.

This was his response when asked if he was in favor of limiting the number of SIMs registered under one person, during a media forum on Wednesday, September 6.

"Siguro i-limit, plus 'yung succeeding SIMs mo mas mataas na 'yung presyo. So sa third SIM, siguro libo na... taasan na 'yung presyo ng registration ng mas maraming SIMs," Tolentino said.

(Report by Robert Mano, ABS-CBN News)