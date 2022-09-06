Veloso dad still hopeful Marcos can help free Mary Jane

Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA – The father of Mary Jane Veloso still hopes President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. can help her daughter regain her freedom.

Cesar Veloso and his wife, Celia, have written to Marcos Jr. to ask him to talk to Indonesian President Joko Widodo about a clemency or pardon for the alleged Filipina drug mule.

But Palace spokesperson Trixie Cruz-Angeles said she has yet to find out if Marcos Jr. raised Veloso’s issue during his closed-door meeting with Widodo.

“Maski hindi po niya nabanggit, malaki pa rin po ang pag-asa namin dahil kakaupo pa lang po naman ang ating mahal na pangulo, at sakali pong sa susunod na kwan eh mabanggit na po niya, matulungan na po yung aking anak,” Cesar told TeleRadyo on Tuesday.

(Even if he didn't mention yesterday, we are still hoping for the best because he just came into office. Maybe next time, he can help my daughter.)

He also said he is grateful that the Department of Migrant Workers received his family’s letter to Marcos.

Cesar continued to appeal to the president to work for his daughter’s freedom, noting that her recruiters are now in jail.

“Sana maawa po kayo sa aking anak, kausapin na po ninyo si Widodo para bigyan na po ng clemency,” he said.

(Please have pity on my daughter, please talk to Widodo and ask for clemency.)

--TeleRadyo, 6 September 2022