Senate Blue Ribbon Committee ends sugar importation probe

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 06 2022 10:41 PM

The Philippine president’s allies in the Senate ended their probe into the government’s botched sugar importation plan despite new revelations that emerged from the inquiry.

Tuesday’s hearing was attended by Executive Secretary Vic Rodriguez after senators voted to subpoena him. - The World Tonight, ANC, September 6, 2022
