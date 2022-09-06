Home > News Senate Blue Ribbon Committee ends sugar importation probe ABS-CBN News Posted at Sep 06 2022 10:41 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more News on iWantTFC The Philippine president’s allies in the Senate ended their probe into the government’s botched sugar importation plan despite new revelations that emerged from the inquiry. Tuesday’s hearing was attended by Executive Secretary Vic Rodriguez after senators voted to subpoena him. - The World Tonight, ANC, September 6, 2022 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight, Read More: ANC The World Tonight Senate Vic Rodriguez sugar sugar importation Bongbong Marcos /news/09/06/22/ex-sra-chief-marcos-jr-raised-idea-to-import-higher-sugar-volume/video/news/09/06/22/pagasa-mga-pag-ulan-asahan-pa-rin-dahil-sa-habagat/sports/09/06/22/jt-express-added-to-pba-3x3-roster-of-teams/sports/09/06/22/poy-erram-marries-longtime-partner-in-tagaytay/video/business/09/06/22/ph-inflation-eases-slightly-to-63-pct-in-august