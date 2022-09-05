Home  >  News

PatrolPH
Teleradyo

Pamilya ni Mary Jane Veloso nanawagan ng tulong kay Marcos

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 06 2022 05:00 AM

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Nanawagan ng tulong ang pamilya ni Mary Jane Veloso kay Pangulong Ferdinand Marcos Jr. matapos bumisita ang presidente sa Indonesia, kung saan nakakulong ang OFW.

Nakulong si Veloso noong 2010 dahil sa umano'y pagdadala ng illegal na droga at nahatulan siya ng parusang kamatayan noong 2015, pero hindi natuloy ang hatol na bitay matapos makatanggap ng reprieve.

Ayon sa ama niyang si Cesar Veloso, dumulog na siya sa opisina ni DMW Sec. Toots Ople upang ipaabot ang hiling na tulong sa kaso ng kanyang anak. Ang apela ng pamilya, mabigyan ng clemency ni Indonesian President Joko Widodo si Mary Jane.

Ayon sa balitang nakarating sa pamilya ni Veloso, hindi umano nabanggit ni Marcos kay Widodo ang kaso ni Mary Jane. 

Hindi umano nawawalan ng pag-asa si Cesar. Giit niya, matutulungan siya ng Pangulo.

Ang kauna-unahan na tumulong sa pamilya Velasco para mapagawan ng passport at mabisita ang anak noong 2013 ay mula sa Indonsesia kung saan sila nakabisita. 

Ayon kay Cesar, hindi umano sila tinulungan ng mga nakaraang administrasyon sa Pilipinas. - SRO, TeleRadyo, Sept. 5, 2022

Bisitahin ang Patrol.PH para sa iba pang mga balita.
Read More:  Mary Jane Veloso   Ferdinand Marcos Jr  