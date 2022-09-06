Home > News Marcos secures investment pledges from Indonesia ABS-CBN News Posted at Sep 06 2022 10:48 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more News on iWantTFC Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. secured investment pledges from Indonesia before flying to Singapore. Marcos also sought Jakarta’s help to improve the Philippines’ fishing industry. - The World Tonight, ANC, September 6, 2022 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight Read More: ANC The World Tonight Bongbong Marcos Indonesia Marcos Indonesia state visit /video/news/09/06/22/marcos-meets-filipino-community-in-singapore/entertainment/09/06/22/danica-marc-pingris-daughter-survives-dengue-bout/video/news/09/06/22/senate-ends-sugar-importation-probe/video/news/09/06/22/marcos-nakipagpulong-sa-mga-pinoy-sa-singapore/sports/09/06/22/pba-why-guiao-takes-pride-coaching-independent-team