Marcos secures investment pledges from Indonesia

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 06 2022 10:48 PM

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. secured investment pledges from Indonesia before flying to Singapore.

Marcos also sought Jakarta’s help to improve the Philippines’ fishing industry. - The World Tonight, ANC, September 6, 2022
 
