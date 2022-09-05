Home  >  News

Department of Transportation, naglunsad ng bike lane directory para sa mga estudyante

Lyza Aquino, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 06 2022 07:20 AM

Bukod pa sa mataas na presyo ng mga bilihin, isa rin sa araw-araw na problema ng mga kababayan natin ang matinding traffic.

Kaugnay niyan, naglunsad kahapon ang Department of Transportation ng Bike Lane Directory para sa mga estudyante na nais magbisikleta papunta at pauwi mula sa kanilang mga eskwelahan, para makatipid sa oras ng kanilang byahe at maging sa pamasahe.

Kapag iniscan ninyo ang QR code na nakapost sa social media ng DOTr, lalabas ang listahan ng 12 lungsod sa NCR na may mga bike lanes, at kung ano anong mga eskwelahan ang pasok sa ruta ninyo para pwede ninyong planuhin ang inyong byahe.

