Home  >  News

PatrolPH
TV Patrol

Resulta ng NBI probe sa PNP-PDEA 'misencounter' inilabas na

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 06 2021 08:35 PM | Updated as of Sep 06 2021 08:36 PM

Watch more on iWantTFC

Natapos na ang imbestigasyon ng National Bureau of Investigation sa shootout sa pagitan ng Philippine National Police at Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency noong Pebrero, kung saan 4 ang namatay. Kinasuhan ang mga operatiba ng magkabilang panig na nakitang kapwa may mga pagkakamali. Nagpa-Patrol, Niko Baua. TV Patrol, Lunes, 06 Setyembre 2021

Bisitahin ang Patrol.PH para sa iba pang mga balita.
Read More:  PatrolPh   Tagalog news   balita   TV Patrol   PDEA   PNP   misencounter   NBI   shootout   imbestigasyon  