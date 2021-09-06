Watch more on iWantTFC

Natapos na ang imbestigasyon ng National Bureau of Investigation sa shootout sa pagitan ng Philippine National Police at Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency noong Pebrero, kung saan 4 ang namatay. Kinasuhan ang mga operatiba ng magkabilang panig na nakitang kapwa may mga pagkakamali. Nagpa-Patrol, Niko Baua. TV Patrol, Lunes, 06 Setyembre 2021