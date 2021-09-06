Home  >  News

More Philippine hospitals operating at capacity amid rise in COVID-19 cases

Posted at Sep 06 2021 11:10 PM

COVID-19 wards in more Philippine hospitals have reached capacity. In Manila, non-severe cases are urged to seek treatment through tele-medicine. - The World Tonight, ANC, September 6, 2021
