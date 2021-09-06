Home  >  News

Makabayan bloc ginisa ang DILG dahil sa 'pamumudmod' ng NTF-ELCAC funds

Posted at Sep 06 2021 08:23 PM

Pinuna ng Makabayan bloc ang pamumudmod umano ng DILG ng NTF-ELCAC funds para sa mga barangay na nabawi na raw mula sa impluwensiya ng CPP-NPA. Napuna din ang paglalagay ng pondo ng Bureau of Fire Protection sa Procurement Service ng DBM. Nagpa-Patrol, RG Cruz. TV Patrol, Lunes, 06 Setyembre 2021

