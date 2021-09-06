Home  >  News

Ilang private hospital sa Metro Manila muling napuno

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 06 2021 07:14 PM

Puno pa rin ang maraming ospital sa bansa dahil sa COVID-19, at ang ilang pribadong ospital sa Metro Manila ay nagsabing full capacity na sila. Hirap na ring tumugon ang mga healthcare worker dahil sa biglang pagdami ng mga nagkakasakit. Nagpa-Patrol, Jeff Canoy. TV Patrol, Lunes, 6 Setyembre 2021. 
