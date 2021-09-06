Bureau of Quarantine needs more personnel as travel bans lifted
Benise Balaoing, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Sep 06 2021 07:14 PM
COVID19, COVID-19, coronavirus, COVID 19
- /video/news/09/06/21/ilang-ospital-sa-ncr-nananatiling-puno
- /news/09/06/21/pinas-may-all-time-high-na-22415-covid-19-cases
- /news/09/06/21/solon-questions-p16-b-in-ntf-elcac-funds-for-davao-city
- /business/09/06/21/presyo-ng-gulay-sa-ilang-palengke-sa-ncr-bumaba
- /news/09/06/21/posibleng-tax-fraud-umano-ng-pharmally-pinasisilip