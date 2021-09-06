Watch more on iWantTFC

Nearly 18 million students have so far enrolled exactly a week before school year 2021-2022 for public schools opens, the Department of Education said on Monday.

The 17.9 million enrolled students represent about 68.5 percent of 26.2 million enrollees last year when the country started holding distance learning due to the COVID-19 pandemic, said DepEd Undersecretary Nepomuceno Malaluan.

"Inaasahan natin na matumbasan, kung hindi man mahigitan ‘yong ating enrollment last year," he said in a televised public briefing.

"And direktiba po ni Secretary [Leonor Briones] ay mapantayan itong numerong ito dahil hinihikayat natin ‘yong mga enrollees natin last year to continue this school year, at saka ‘yong mga nagpaliban o skip noong last year ay sana bumalik this school year."

(We expect to equal, if not surpass our enrollment last year. The directive of Secretary Briones is to reach this number because we are encouraging our enrollees last year to continue this school year, and we hope those who skipped last year wold return this school year.)



The deadline for enrollment ends when the school year opens on Sept. 13, he noted.

"Hinihikayat natin ang ating mga magulang na huwag na maghintay ng last day of enrollment," Malaluan said.

(We encourage our parents not to wait for the last day of enrollment.)

Some private schools have already started their classes several weeks ago.