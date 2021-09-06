Almost 18 million students enrolled a week ahead of new school year opening
Jamaine Punzalan, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Sep 06 2021 01:25 PM
coronavirus, distance learning, COVID19, COVID-19, COVID 19, education
- /business/09/06/21/oil-companies-may-taas-presyo-simula-sept-7
- /video/spotlight/09/06/21/ramon-magsaysay-awardee-hopes-program-can-be-replicated
- /life/09/06/21/miss-world-ph-announces-finalists-of-top-model-contest
- /video/business/09/06/21/presyo-ng-baboy-sa-galas-market-bumaba
- /news/09/06/21/immunocompromised-at-senior-citizenssasgtatanggapng-covid-19-booster-shots