Home  >  News

TV Patrol

Metro Manila churches, pwede na hanggang 10 percent ng kapasidad

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 06 2020 06:03 PM

Watch also in iWant or TFC.tv

Balik ang sigla ng mga simbahan pati na ang mga negosyo sa paligid dahil pinayagan na ang mga debotong makapagsimbang muli. Kung dati ay 10 tao lang ang puwedeng pumasok sa simbahan, ngayon, pinayagan na ng gobyerno na dumalo sa misa ang 10 porsiyento ng kapasidad nito basta sumunod sa health protocol. Nagpa-Patrol, Angel Movido. TV Patrol, Linggo, 6 Setyembre 2020

Bisitahin ang Patrol.PH para sa iba pang mga balita.
Read More:  PatrolPH   Tagalog news   Metro Manila   simbahan   religion   religious gathering   mass gathering   quarantine protocol   COVID-19 church   COVID-19 mass   TV Patrol   Angel Movido  