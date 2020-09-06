Metro Manila churches, pwede na hanggang 10 percent ng kapasidad
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Sep 06 2020 06:03 PM
PatrolPH, Tagalog news, Metro Manila, simbahan, religion, religious gathering, mass gathering, quarantine protocol, COVID-19 church, COVID-19 mass, TV Patrol, Angel Movido
- /overseas/09/06/20/taiwan-opposition-nationalists-maintain-china-friendly-policy
- /sports/09/06/20/moment-of-mbappe-brilliance-gives-france-victory-in-sweden
- /sports/09/06/20/luis-enrique-on-messi-the-club-is-always-above-any-player
- /news/09/06/20/doh-tuloy-sa-pakikipag-usap-sa-covid-19-vaccine-developers
- /overseas/09/06/20/tear-gas-fire-bombs-as-police-declare-portland-protest-a-riot