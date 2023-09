Tugboat sinks in Cebu; minor oil spill being monitored

Watch more on iWantTFC

Authorities are monitoring a minor oil spill in Cebu after a tugboat sank early Sunday, September 3, off the waters of Barangay East Poblacion in Naga City.

According to the Philippine Coast Guard, all 11 crew members of the tugboat were rescued.

Some 1,200 liters of lube oil and 8,000 liters of automotive diesel oil remained in the tugboat and are currently being monitored.

(Report by Annie Perez)