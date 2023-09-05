Home  >  News

'Peace of mind': Siklista napatawad na ang kumasa ng baril sa viral road rage

Posted at Sep 05 2023 08:33 PM

May "peace of mind" na ang siklista na si Allan Bandiola matapos idetalye ang kaniyang panig sa ginanap na pagdinig ng Senado tungkol sa viral road rage incident, kung saan kinasahan siya ng baril ng dating pulis na si Wilfredo Gonzales.

Sa panayam pagkatapos ng hearing nitong Martes, Setyembre 5, sinabi rin ni Bandiola na napatawad na niya si Gonzales at wala na siyang balak magsampa pa ng reklamo. Aniya, gumaan na ang kaniyang pakiramdam at handa nang bumalik sa normal na takbo ng kaniyang buhay.

