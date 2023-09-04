Sara Duterte dinepensahan ang P500-M confidential funds ng OVP

Watch more on iWantTFC

Dinepensahan ni Bise Presidente Sara Duterte ang pagkakaroon ng P500 milyon na confidential and intelligence funds (CIF) sa hinihinging P2.3 bilyon na budget ng Office of the Vice President para sa susunod na taon.

Sa panayam matapos aprubahan ng Senate Committee on Finance ang panukalang pondo ng OVP nitong Lunes, Setyembre 4, ipinaliwanag ni Duterte kung bakit "mas napapadali ang trabaho" ng kaniyang opisina kung mapagbibigyan sa hiling na kalahating bilyong pisong CIF.