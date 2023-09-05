Home  >  News

House committee approves Office of the President's P10-B 2024 budget

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 05 2023 10:17 PM

Philippine lawmakers approved the Office of the President's P10-billion budget for next year despite the minority block's concerns.

Malacañang also maintained that it was legal to give the vice president's office confidential funds in 2022. - The World Tonight, ANC, September 5, 2023
 
