Ex-cop insists cyclist slapped car with gloved hand; photo shows otherwise

Ex-cop Wilfredo Gonzales on Tuesday swore on the lives of his family that he was not lying when he said cyclist Allan Bandiola slapped his vehicle with a heavy glove during the road rage incident last August 8.

In his testimony, Gonzales said his vehicle was damaged after Bandiola slapped his sedan.

He also accused Bandiola of cursing him and giving him the finger, which made him angry.

He described the glove Bandiola was allegedly wearing as "black, with knuckles made of hard plastic."

Sen. JV Estrada, however, showed a screengrab of the viral gun-toting video, which showed Bandiola was not wearing gloves when Gonzales accosted and slapped him.

"Mr. Gonzales, this picture won't lie. Wala siyang suot na gloves. Ikaw pa ang gumagawa ng storya na siya'y may suot suot na gloves na may hard knuckles," Sen. Ronald dela Rosa told Gonzales.

"Pag nagsuot ka ng gloves na may hard knuckles na siklista ka, para kang g**o. Magbisikleta ka naka hard knuckles? Hindi mo naman kailangan. Pang motor 'yan," he added.

"You cannot fool this committee."

"Your Honor, hindi ako nagsisinungaling. May mga nakakita na ibang tao dun na baka ho nung bago ko siya abutan ay tinanggal na niya po dahil yupi nga ang kotse ko po. Hindi po mayuyupi nang bare hands lang po," Gonzales replied.

He added: "Mamatay po 'yung buong pamilya ko."

Dela Rosa, however, retorted: "Wag mong idamay pamilya mo sa kasinungalingan mo."